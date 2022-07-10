Tiger in Mysuru village far away from forest scares residents

Tiger in Mysuru village triggers panic for residents

According to range forest officer Madhu, the big cat is suspected to have strayed out of the forest three days ago

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 10 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2022, 23:46 ist

A tiger spotted in a field in Chikkanandi village of the taluk has created panic among residents as the village is quite far from the forest.

A video of the movement of the tiger has gone viral on social media.

The village is situated near the Mysuru-Manandawadi Road in the taluk. 

The residents demanded that the forest department take immediate action to capture the tiger.  

According to range forest officer Madhu, the big cat is suspected to have strayed out of the forest three days ago.

As it has travelled a long distance from the forest, the department will not drive it back into the forest. 

Instead, it will launch an operation to tranquilise, capture and release it into the forest later.

Three tamed elephants, including Dasara howdah-carrier Abhimanyu, have been brought to capture the tiger.

The operation starts on Monday morning. The movement of the tiger is being monitored. 

The residents of Chikkanandi and surrounding villages have been warned not to come out of their houses as a precautionary measure. 

Karnataka News
Mysuru
India News
Tiger attack

