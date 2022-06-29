Tiger shot dead in Karnataka's Kodagu

Tiger shot dead in Karnataka's Kodagu

Fear had gripped villages after the tiger was spotted in the neighbourhood recently

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Jun 29 2022, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 12:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A carcass of a tiger was found with bullet injuries at Nangala in Bittangala Gram Panchayat limits in Virajpet taluk in Karnataka's Kodagu on Tuesday.

The male tiger was found dead in a coffee estate.

The forest officials have visited the spot.

Fear had gripped villages after the tiger was spotted in the neighbourhood recently. The villagers had been demanding the authorities to capture the tiger.

Though officials had carried out combing operations to capture the tiger, they were not successful in it.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kodagu
Karnataka
India News
tiger

What's Brewing

Chinese spacecraft takes images of entire Mars planet

Chinese spacecraft takes images of entire Mars planet

A spelling reform for Kannada

A spelling reform for Kannada

Serena loses at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

Serena loses at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

Serena Williams returns to singles tennis at Wimbledon

Serena Williams returns to singles tennis at Wimbledon

Pro-Macron MP becomes France's first woman speaker

Pro-Macron MP becomes France's first woman speaker

 