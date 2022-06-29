Tiger shot dead in Karnataka's Kodagu

A carcass of a tiger was found with bullet injuries at Nangala in Bittangala Gram Panchayat limits in Virajpet taluk in Karnataka's Kodagu on Tuesday.

The male tiger was found dead in a coffee estate.

The forest officials have visited the spot.

Fear had gripped villages after the tiger was spotted in the neighbourhood recently. The villagers had been demanding the authorities to capture the tiger.

Though officials had carried out combing operations to capture the tiger, they were not successful in it.