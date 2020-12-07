Tiger spotted on BR Hill-K Gudi road; video goes viral

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  Dec 07 2020, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2020, 15:21 ist

A tiger was spotted on the roadside, at the K-Gudi-Biligiriranganatha Betta (B R Hill) route, coming under BRT Tiger Reserve, and the video clip has gone viral on the social media.

It is said that spotting a tiger on the BRT range is a very rare incident. Tiger spotted on the roadside, where the vehicular movement is dense, has not been reported in the recent days.

On Saturday, the tourists on the vehicle spotted the tiger moving towards the road.

Once, the wild cat saw the vehicle, it stopped moving, sat for a while and later returned into the forest. The tourists have captured this on their mobile phones.

The Forest department personnel too have shared the video on their Whatsapp groups.

