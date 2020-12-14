Tigress found dead at BRT range

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Dec 14 2020, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 21:44 ist

The carcass of a tigress was found at Arepalya, under the Kollegal wildlife range, Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajanagar district, on Monday.

According to the Forest department, the tiger might be around 12 years old and might have died of natural causes. It is said that there are possibilities of the tiger involved in a territorial fight with another tiger and might have succumbed.

BRT Deputy Conservator of Forest G Santosh Kumar confirmed the death of the tiger. The exact reason for the death can be ascertained after the post mortem, he said. ACF Ramesh and RFO Mahadevaiah were present.

Biligiri Ranganathaswamy temple
Karnataka
tiger
Death

