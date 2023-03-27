Tigress, three cubs spotted in Mysuru taluk

A tigress, along with her three cubs, was spotted in the reserve forest between Arasinakere and Jayapura villages in Mysuru taluk on Sunday night.

The tigress and her cubs, which were spotted in a bush, were video recorded by Sadashiva on his mobile phone. He is a resident of Arasinakere. He was returning to his village from Jayapura in a car, when he spotted the tiger family on Sunday night.

The presence of tiger in the forest has created panic among the people of the surrounding villages. They have demanded the Forest department to relocate the tigress, along with the

cubs.