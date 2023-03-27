Tigress, three cubs spotted in Mysuru taluk

The presence of tiger in the forest has created panic among the people of the surrounding villages

Gayathri G R, DHNS, Jayapura (Mysuru),
  • Mar 27 2023, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 03:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A tigress, along with her three cubs, was spotted in the reserve forest between Arasinakere and Jayapura villages in Mysuru taluk on Sunday night.

The tigress and her cubs, which were spotted in a bush, were video recorded by Sadashiva on his mobile phone. He is a resident of Arasinakere. He was returning to his village from Jayapura in a car, when he spotted the tiger family on Sunday night.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Bodies of tigress, cub found in Chandrapur; dehydration, starvation likely causes of death
 

The presence of tiger in the forest has created panic among the people of the surrounding villages. They have demanded the Forest department to relocate the tigress, along with the
cubs.

