Tik Tok act goes awry; man sustains serious fracture

Performing an adventure for a short video using TikTok, an android media app, proved costly for a choreographer as he fractured his spinal chord after an accidental fall at Godekere village in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk in the district.

Kumar, a choreographer with a local orchestra group, is being treated at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

Doctors have estimated the cost of a surgery to treat the fracture to be around Rs 10 lakh. Kumar may straighten and hold his neck after the surgery, but it will be impossible for him to walk, said a Kumar’s family member.

Kumar comes from a poor family. His father is undergoing treatment for illness.

Kumar would often perform stunts and adventures. He decided to shoot the video of his adventure at a local school ground on June 15. He lost balance, fell down and fractured the spinal chord while performing the adventure.