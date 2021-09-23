'Time is key in treating major neurological disorders'

Timely diagnosis and early intervention helped cure many tumours, said Dr Maqsood, neurosurgeon, Columbia Asia Hospitals, Mysuru.

"It is a myth that brain tumours, spinal ailments and other disorders are killers and post-surgery patients are left with major side-effects with no cure," he told reporters here on Thursday.

He presented the patient’s testimonials, the surgical success of Fathima, who suffered from a life-threatening tumour, Lakshmi Neelambari’s spinal surgery, Syed Abdul Saleem's microvascular decompression and spinal surgery of Shivanna Gowda.

“These successful high-risk surgeries were possible by a team approach, comprising a neurosurgeon, an anesthetist and intensive care. Success rates are more than 95%. The type of infrastructure and equipment offer an edge in such cases,” said Dr Upendra Shenoy, chief of medical services.

"Early detection, appropriate referrals, a suitable place for surgery with advanced infrastructure and a team approach are vital for the successful treatment of these disabling conditions. Time is the key," added Dr Maqsood.

"Our constant endeavor is to create awareness on disease symptoms to people so that they respond on time for better outcomes," said Dr Gautam Das, general manager, Columbia Asia Hospitals, Mysuru.