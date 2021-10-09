Timings extended for Dasara lights illuminating Mysuru roads

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has decided to extend the Dasara illumination timing till 10 pm on October 13 and up to 11 pm on the day of Ayudha pooja and Vijayadashami day on October 15.

A major attraction for tourists, the CESC has illuminated the city for 106 kilometres.

