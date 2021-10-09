Timings extended for Dasara lights in Mysuru

Timings extended for Dasara lights illuminating Mysuru roads

It is a major attraction for tourists

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 09 2021, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 15:25 ist
Hundreds of people gathered to take a selfie at the Jayachamaraja circle of Mysore, which was lit in the light of Friday, the second day of the Dasara festival. Credit: DH Photo

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has decided to extend the Dasara illumination timing till 10 pm on October 13 and up to 11 pm on the day of Ayudha pooja and Vijayadashami day on October 15. 

Also read: Large number of tourists throng Mysuru for Dasara illumination, choke roads

A major attraction for tourists, the CESC has illuminated the city for 106 kilometres.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mysuru
Karnataka
Dasara

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Konda Polam' is like a miniature Jungle Book: Rakul

'Konda Polam' is like a miniature Jungle Book: Rakul

In Pics | Meet the world's richest in $100 billion club

In Pics | Meet the world's richest in $100 billion club

Feeling anxious? You can 'journal' your way through it

Feeling anxious? You can 'journal' your way through it

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

Over-speeding, always a killer

Over-speeding, always a killer

 