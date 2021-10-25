To give more lung space, MUDA plans 15 more parks

The Mangalore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) is mulling over laying 15 new parks in Mangaluru City Corporation jurisdiction, to give more lung space for the citizens.

The parks will be developed on vacant available government land. At least one park will be developed for four wards in the city. The survey of the land is in progress and likely to be completed shortly, said MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar to DH.

“With the urbanisation, greenery is fast disappearing in the city. The parks aimed at developing green zone to help the citizens to go for a morning or evening walk

and spend their leisure time,” he said.

If the available land is small in size, then the MUDA is mulling over developing Miyawaki garden, he added.

“We are in touch with Ramakrishna Mission in Mangaluru, which has already developed such Miyawaki urban forest in the city. The Miyawaki will increase greenery and also beauty of the city,” he explained.

Miyawaki is a technique pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, that helps build dense and native forests. It involves planting saplings of dozens of native species of trees in the same area. Already, one Miyawaki urban forest has come up near Zilla Panchayat at Kottara.

Apart from Kadri Park, there is no big park in the city. There are parks in front of Town Hall, Tagore Park, Mannagudde, Valencia, Jeppu and near Nehru Maidan in the city.

A large park can not be developed in the city due to lack of available land for the same. Accordingly, efforts are on to develop small parks for the benefit of the citizens in the surrounding areas. The park will have play area with few play equipment for children as well, said Mijar. Though there are 60 wards in MCC limits, it is not possible to develop parks in all the wards. Hence, one park for every four wards is being planned.

Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath too has submitted a proposal on laying 40 new parks in the city to the MUDA.

Even Mangalore North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty too had submitted a proposal to the MUDA on developing the parks. The MUDA is planning to have new design for the parks.

Check out the latest DH videos here: