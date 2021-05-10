Top brass arrange steaming for cops on duty for safety

In an effort to protect the police personnel, who have been serving as frontline workers during the Covid crisis, Gundlupet town police have arranged steaming facility for those on duty, as a safety measure.

The steam facility has been arranged at Gundlupet police station. The personnel, reporting for duty, inhale ayurvedic steam for around five minutes before commencing work and for five minutes after getting relieved from duty, every day.

This is an effort to improve immunity among the police personnel, said PSI Rajendra. Turmeric powder and pepper is added to water and boiled in a pressure cooker. The steam from the outlet is connected to pipes and inhaled by the personnel. Four to five people can use the facility at a time.