Top companies lend a helping hand in managing Covid crisis

An expert in management, with specialisation in the automobile and pharmaceutical sectors, N Muthukumar, president and executive director of Meritor Heavy Vehicle Systems India, is well-known in Mysuru, for his concern for society. promotion of cleanliness and environment conservation. His services as chairman of Mysuru and Karnataka chapters of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) are noteworthy.

Muthukumar was involved in the conception, planning and execution of a few useful projects for Mysuru, under corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of his company and also of other CII members. ‘Mysuru as water positive’ and support to Mysuru district administration to make Mysuru a cleanest city were appreciated.

Having done a MSc in Applied Sciences from the College of Engineering, Guindy, Anna University, Chennai in 1987, Muthukumar did his MBA in International Marketing in 1992. He went on to do a PhD degree in Operations Management from Annamalai University in 2014.

Immediately after his post-graduation in 1987, he joined TVS Srichakra Tyres as a management trainee and became head of the Manufacturing Systems by 1994. In 1998, he headed the Business Process Re-engineering in TVS Group and became head operations for Sundaram Industries. He moved to TTK Group, running their international business for six years, before joining Automotive Axles in 2008 as general manager operations.

Later, he became president and whole-time director of Automotive Axles. Currently, Muthukumar is chairman of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)-CII Southern Region and director of Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI).

Muthukumar has been responsible for constructing and operating eco-friendly restrooms atop the Chamundi Hill (first Green Building certified in public restroom category) and Mysuru Palace. Similar toilets are ready on the premises of Rangacharlu Town Hall and Nanjangud temple by other corporates. He was responsible for rejuvenating Thippayana Lake near Ring Road in Lalithadripura. Under ‘Mysuru as water positive’ initiative of CII, a few Mysuru corporates have rejuvenated more than nine lakes.

Recently, Kalyani-Meritor collaborated with the Mysuru district administration for a public-private partnership (PPP) model for a 86-bed intensive care unit (ICU) bed management. Kalyani-Meritor Goup, with other partners and CII members, supplied ICU beds, bipap machines and monitors to Rajkumari Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital, on the premises of Princess Krishnarajamani Tuberculosis (PKTB) Sanatorium on KRS Road in Mysuru.

In an interview with DH, Muthukumar explains about the initiatives of his own company and members of CII, to help the government in managing the Covid situation.

DH: What prompted you to donate ICU beds to Rajkumari Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital in Mysuru?

Muthukumar: When the second wave struck and we comprehended the impact in North India, we, along with CII, started working with the district administration. The management of Meritor Kalyani Group has given a free hand to do the best for the society.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials gave a clear picture of the requirement on how we can develop and use Rajkumari Krishnajammanni Super Specialty Hospital, which did not have medical infrastructure. K S Gururaja of Asha Kirana Trust and Dr H V Santhrupth of Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital extended the support of medical staff. With their support, we setup the facility in just 28 days, from concept to completion.

What are the other steps taken by Kalyani-Meritor to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic?

Meritor Kalyani believes in prevention and has been supporting the society by creating awareness and health screening by Dr Vijayakumar, along with the district administration. Dr Vijayakumar has created awareness to more than 10,000 people, along with our employees union members. Our team, along with employees, donated food packets and groceries to the affected people during the first wave of Covid.

We have volunteers, who helped people in distress, by supporting not only financially, but also psychologically. Our managing director Thimmaiah Napanda is personally monitoring the CSR activities. We have given two ‘Labs on wheels’ to the government for early detection of the infection. This idea is his brain child. Now, many companies are following the concept.

How are other industries and corporates in Mysuru offering to help the government, to manage the Covid pandemic?

CII has been anchoring the initiatives of the companies. I am honoured to be coordinating Covid-related welfare activities on behalf of CII-Mysuru. All corporates have come forward to generously donate right from oxygen generators to oxygen concentrators, ambulances to oxygen cylinders, medical kits to medicines. CII Chairman Pavan Ranga formed a sourcing team, to procure medical equipment. The team did an excellent job, in sourcing equipment in a short notice for Rajkumari Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital. We are thankful to MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, for her coordination and support.

Is the government receptive to the offers made by the corporates to contribute to the society, to manage the Covid situation?

Mysuru is always gifted with good DCs and MCC commissioners. Government support is available round the clock. DC Rohini Sindhuri personally visited the Super Speciality Hospital a couple of times, when it was getting ready and shared strategic inputs. This is the first such initiative in Karnataka. It happened in just 28 days, only because of her passion and involvement.

What are the future plans of Kalyani-Meritor and other corporates to help the society, to manage the pandemic and its effects?

CII, along with member companies, has decided to convert Rajkumari Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital into a full-fledged medical care facility for the post pandemic season. We need to build not only physical health of people, but also mental and psychological health. Meritor-Kalyani and other corporates will do everything possible for the society. We will always join the district administration, in all its initiatives, to make Mysuru and Karnataka proud.