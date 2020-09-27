Tourism Day: Visitors welcomed with roses at Mysuru Palace

Visitors welcomed with roses at Mysuru Palace

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 27 2020, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 17:53 ist
Mysuru Palace. Credit: DH

The visitors to Mysuru Palace were welcomed by offering roses and 'Mysore Pak', by the members of Mysuru Travels Association, as a mark of World Tourism Day, in Mysuru city, on Sunday. The celebrations were a simple affair this year, in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The visitors were offered roses at Jayamarthanda and Balarama Gate, by the members, who were dressed in traditional attire, complete with Mysuru peta. They assured the visitors that Mysuru is open and is safe to visit.

Association honorary president B S Prasanth said that the city is opened for tourists and standard operating procedure followed, as per the government guidelines. The people can visit Mysuru without any fear, he said. 

