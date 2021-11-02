Tourism promotion: Koppal DC dives into tank

Tourism promotion: Koppal DC dives into tank

DHNS
DHNS, Gangavathi,
  • Nov 02 2021, 23:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 23:37 ist
Koppal DC Vikash Kishor dives into Sanapura tank near Gangavathi. Credit: Special arrangement

Koppal Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kishor dived into Sanapura tank in the taluk, in his effort to promote tourism in the region.

Sanapura, Mallapura, Anegondi, Chikkabenakal attract tourists in large numbers. The government has been making efforts to promote rock climbing, swimming, cycling and horse racing in these tourist spots.

Taluk Panchayat executive officer Dr D Mohan also accompanied the deputy commissioner. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Koppal
Tourism
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wounded India run into ambitious underdogs

Wounded India run into ambitious underdogs

Bachchan's NFT collections hit Rs 3.8 cr on Day 1

Bachchan's NFT collections hit Rs 3.8 cr on Day 1

COP26 deforestation pledge: More broken promises?

COP26 deforestation pledge: More broken promises?

Deaf superheroes to gay kiss: 'Eternals' has it all

Deaf superheroes to gay kiss: 'Eternals' has it all

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

 