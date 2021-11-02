Tourism promotion: Koppal DC dives into tank

Koppal Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kishor dived into Sanapura tank in the taluk, in his effort to promote tourism in the region.

Sanapura, Mallapura, Anegondi, Chikkabenakal attract tourists in large numbers. The government has been making efforts to promote rock climbing, swimming, cycling and horse racing in these tourist spots.

Taluk Panchayat executive officer Dr D Mohan also accompanied the deputy commissioner.