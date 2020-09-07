Tourism slowly picks up in Hassan; Hoysaleshwara temple sees gradual footfall rise

The number of visitors to the tourist spots has been rising gradually after Unlock 4.0. The historical Hoysaleshwara temple here, which was receiving just a few visitors, has seen a gradual increase, with around 1,100 people visiting the temple, on Sunday.

When the temple was opened in May, after lockdown was relaxed, only around 50 tourists were visiting for the entire day. After July, the temple recorded around 200 to 300 tourists per day. However, since mid-August, the Hoysaleshwara temple records a minimum footfall of 500 every day.

While 1,050 tourists visited the temple last Sunday, it was 1,100 on September 6. This has brought hope among the people that the tourism industry would improve gradually.