Tourism stakeholders to operate on Karnataka bandh

Karnataka bandh called by various Kannada organisations is likely to have a poor response in Mysuru, as majority of the organisations related to hospitality and business have decided not to participate actively in the bandh.

A section of the stakeholders, including Travellers and Hotel Owners' Association have decided not to close business on December 5 for the Karnataka Bandh called by Kannada organisations against the state government for establishment of Maratha Development Authority (MDA).

The representatives of more than ten organisations have decided to stay away from the bandh as they are just returning to normalcy from Covid-19.

Mysuru Travel Association president B S Prashanth said, “We are not ready to close business as we have incurred a huge loss due to Covid induced lockdown. As we have started recovering, it is highly difficult to close business. Meanwhile, we are not against the organisations. We will express our protest by wearing a black band.”

Mysuru Hotel Owners' Association president C Narayanagowda said, "Hotel business is one among the others which was severely affected due to Covid-19. Hundreds of people depend on hotels for their livelihood."

S J Ashok of Tourist Guides Association said, "The tourism sector is slowly returning to normalcy and the bandh will have adverse affect on tourism industry."

The members of D Devaraj Urs Road Traders' Association, Mysuru Textiles and Garments Association, Kalayana Mantapa Owners' Association, Mysuru Region Petrol Dealers Association, Sharaf Traders' Association and others will not take part in the bandh.