Tourist footfall increases at BRT

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar dist),
  • Oct 28 2020, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 22:21 ist
A large number of devotees wait for the bus to reach Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple, atop the hill, under Bandipur National Park in Chamarajanagar district on Wednesday. DH PHOTO

Amidst the Covid-19 crisis, a large number of tourists are thronging Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district.    

As many as 1,500 tourists went for safari in the last three days and it is the highest number after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, compared to normal situations, the tourist footfall is less. The people are not coming for safari due to Covid fear. Owing to a series of holidays, more tourists are visiting the place, to enjoy nature and wildlife. The BRT has generated an approximate of Rs 8 lakh in the last three days, said an officer.

As more number of tourists are visiting the region, business in nearby resorts, home stays, and hotels has improved. Similarly, a large number of devotees are visiting Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple, atop Himavad Gopalaswamy Betta.

 

