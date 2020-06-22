Tractor runs over rider

A rider was killed after the bike which he was riding collided with a tractor and he came under the wheels of the heavy vehicle at Hoohakuvakallu Punyakoti Nagara under Konaje Police Station limits on Monday.

The deceased is identified as Srikanth. Incidentally, Srikanth was working as the driver of the same tractor which ran over him.

As he had taken leave on Monday, another driver was operating the tractor. After completing the day’s work, the tractor driver was driving on Mudipu-Manjanady connecting road when the accident took place between the tractor and the bike.

Srikant was thrown on the road and the tractor ran over him.

A case was registered at Konaje Police station, sources said.

