Traditional methods in Kalaburagi this solar eclipse

People in Kalaburagi's rural areas will follow a traditional method to measure the solar eclipse. They will make a pestle (a pounding stick) stand in a water-filled copper or bronze plate during the solar eclipse.

"They know if the eclipse has started if the pestle stands in the water- filled plate", said Veeresh Belakeri and Malappa Appoji, residents of Gadikeshwara village in Chincholi taluk.

The residents of several villages confirmed the solar eclipse began by making the pounding stick stand vertically in water-filled plates on Sunday at around 10 am.