Traffic on Pune-Bengaluru national highway diverted with river Vedganga overflowing

Traffic movement on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway has been diverted as river Vedganga, one of the tributaries of river Krishna has been overflowing on road at Yamgarni in Nippani taluk from the early hours of Friday.

Police said that traffic movement on the road has been temporarily closed. Vehicles coming from Tumkur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Haveri, Dharwad and other places going towards Maharashtra and other north Indian states have been asked to divert to other routes.

Chitradurga and Hubballi being the important points, vehicles will be diverted via Hosapet-Vijayspur and Hubballi-Vijayapur route. District Police have posted personnel at Hitebagewadi and Hattargi toll plazas to divert traffic.