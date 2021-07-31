Motorists travelling on Charmadi Ghat Road are facing a harrowing time due to frequent traffic congestion caused by two-fold increase in the density of vehicles.
On Friday too, the traffic snarls on Charmadi Ghat Road lasted for nearly four hours. A truck, which got struck in the slush at seventh curve of Ghat, threw traffic out of gear and caused traffic congestion.
The increase in movement of trucks and air-conditioned and sleeper buses to Mangaluru and Ujire is creating frequent traffic congestions on the stretch.
The vehicles queued up on both sides of Charmadi Ghat up to a distance of five kilometers.
Belthangady Circle Inspector Shivakumar, Sub-Inspector Krishnakanth and team, and social worker Charmadi Hasanabba assisted in ensuring free flow of traffic.
Due to poor network connectivity, those travelling to hospitals faced a lot of inconvenience due to the traffic congestion.
Circle Inspector Shivakumar said, “Heavy vehicles are not allowed from Charmadi Ghat to Kottigehara. However, a few heavy vehicles are travelling from Kottigehara to Ujire. We will discuss the issue with Mudigere station police officers and will chalk out plans to ensure easy movement of vehicles.”
