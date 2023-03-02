Train stoppages in Udupi, Chikkamagaluru districts

The Railways has given approval for stoppages of many trains in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, after receiving a memorandum, has ordered stoppage of trains in both districts, Shobha said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the stoppage for Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai Express (Netravathi Express) at Kundapura in Udupi district was withdrawn.

As a result, passengers from Kundapura, travelling to Mumbai and Goa, faced a lot of inconveniences. Now, the railway ministry has restored the stoppage, she said.

The Ministry of Railways has given the green signal for the stoppage of Matsyaganda Express between Mumbai and Mangaluru at Barkur station.

This will benefit hotel entrepreneurs and traders in the region, the union minister added.

Shobha said that the Yeshwantpur-Vasco da Gama express train will stop at Kadur in the Chikkamagaluru district.

At Birur

The Yeshwantpur–Barmer train that provides connectivity between Bengaluru and Rajasthan will have a stoppage at Birur station.

The stoppages of the trains will help in the transportation of farm produce and the promotion of tourism, the minister added.