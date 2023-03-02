Train stoppages in Udupi, Chikkamagaluru districts

Train stoppages in Udupi, Chikkamagaluru districts

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, after receiving a memorandum, has ordered stoppage of trains in both the districts

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Mar 02 2023, 00:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 02:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Railways has given approval for stoppages of many trains in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, after receiving a memorandum, has ordered stoppage of trains in both districts, Shobha said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the stoppage for Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai Express (Netravathi Express) at Kundapura in Udupi district was withdrawn.

As a result, passengers from Kundapura, travelling to Mumbai and Goa, faced a lot of inconveniences. Now, the railway ministry has restored the stoppage, she said.

The Ministry of Railways has given the green signal for the stoppage of Matsyaganda Express between Mumbai and Mangaluru at Barkur station.

This will benefit hotel entrepreneurs and traders in the region, the union minister added.

Shobha said that the Yeshwantpur-Vasco da Gama express train will stop at Kadur in the Chikkamagaluru district.

At Birur

The Yeshwantpur–Barmer train that provides connectivity between Bengaluru and Rajasthan will have a stoppage at Birur station.

The stoppages of the trains will help in the transportation of farm produce and the promotion of tourism, the minister added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Udupi
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir

Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir

Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case

Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

 