Train stoppages in Udupi, Chikkamagaluru districts

The Railways has given approval for stoppages of many trains in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has said.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, after receiving a memorandum, has ordered stoppage of trains in both districts, Shobha said.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, the stoppage for Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai Express (Netravathi Express) at Kundapura in Udupi district was withdrawn.
As a result, passengers from Kundapura, travelling to Mumbai and Goa, faced a lot of inconveniences. Now, the railway ministry has restored the stoppage, she said.
The Ministry of Railways has given the green signal for the stoppage of Matsyaganda Express between Mumbai and Mangaluru at Barkur station.
This will benefit hotel entrepreneurs and traders in the region, the union minister added.
Shobha said that the Yeshwantpur-Vasco da Gama express train will stop at Kadur in the Chikkamagaluru district.
At Birur
The Yeshwantpur–Barmer train that provides connectivity between Bengaluru and Rajasthan will have a stoppage at Birur station.
The stoppages of the trains will help in the transportation of farm produce and the promotion of tourism, the minister added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
What is China's game plan in Ukraine?
Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy
Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit
Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir
Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case
Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll
DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM
Surgeons must push for robots in OTs
Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society
Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out