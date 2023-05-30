Trainee flight makes emergency landing near Belagavi

A trainee flight made an emergency landing at Honnihal village in Belagavi taluk near the airport due to a technical problem on Tuesday.
Flight VT-RBF of Redbird Aviation Flight Training Organisation had been carrying two persons. It landed in an agriculture field at Honnihal.
Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot, even as fuel started leaking from the aircraft due to the impact of the landing. The Marihal police have registered a case. People in the vicinity rushed to the aircraft to check what had happened.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Grass is not always greener overseas
Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes
TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat
AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts
Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium
Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station
Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry
Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study
If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur