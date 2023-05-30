Trainee flight makes emergency landing near Belagavi

Trainee flight makes emergency landing near Belagavi

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • May 30 2023, 22:48 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 03:20 ist
The trainee flight which landed in an agriculture field at Honnihal near Belagavi on Tuesday. Credit: Special Arrangemement

A trainee flight made an emergency landing at Honnihal village in Belagavi taluk near the airport due to a technical problem on Tuesday.

Flight VT-RBF of Redbird Aviation Flight Training Organisation had been carrying two persons. It landed in an agriculture field at Honnihal. 

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot, even as fuel started leaking from the aircraft due to the impact of the landing. The Marihal police have registered a case. People in the vicinity rushed to the aircraft to check what had happened.

Emergency landing
Belagavi
Karnataka

