Transgender arrested for snatching bike rider's chain

The police arrested the accused in Bengaluru and recovered gold ornaments weighing 71 grams

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 30 2021, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 14:39 ist
The Kadri police arrested a transgender for allegedly snatching the chain of a bike rider after using pepper spray at Padavu near Nanthoor in Mangaluru.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the accused is Abhishek alias Gombe alias Anamika (27), a native of Sunnadakere in Mysuru.

The incident had taken place two months ago. When victim Ganesh Shetty was riding his bike, the accused waylaid him and used pepper spray before snatching his gold chain weighing 24 grams. The police arrested Abhishek in Bengaluru and recovered gold ornaments weighing 71 grams.

