Transgenders in Mangaluru get timely help from police, activists

The Samanvaya platform launched by the city police to redress grievances of NRIs (non-resident Indians) who are native of Dakshina Kannada district, in association with businessman Arun donated grocery kits to 80 transgenders in Mangaluru.

Speaking after the event, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that Samanvaya helpline number— 9480802300 had received calls revealing the plight of the transgenders following the Covid-19 pandemic. Businessman Arun decided to donate grocery kits containing 10-kg parboiled rice, dal, edible oil, and others to the transgenders.

After getting to know the troubles of transgender persons, CCB Inspector Mahesh and DCP (Law and order) Hariram Shankar verified it through the association related to transgenders.

Since the launch of Samanvaya, the helpline has received 22 calls seeking grocery kits, medicines, ICU beds, ventilators among other requests. By coordinating with various agencies, aid has been given for the callers.

The food kits were distributed through various associations and the police personnel facilitated the process.

The Commissioner appealed to the people to support those in need of help amid this Covid-19 pandemic.