Transparent method adopted for excavating sand in Udupi, NGT told

The Udupi district administration has adopted a transparent method in mining and distribution of sand to buyers, the state government has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The district administration, in its affidavit to the southern bench of NGT, has said that removal of sand mining was done as per the guidelines issued by the union ministry of environment and forests.

The NGT was hearing a petition related to irregularities in sand mining in Udupi district.

“A seven-member Udupi district sand monitoring committee has been set up and it has adopted scientific and transparent method for selection of traditional sand excavators and to ensure that norms and guidelines are followed in true spirit,” the affidavit said.

The committee adopted scientific methods like conducting river-wise survey annually to identify sand bars and to estimate the quality of sand available as well as to know the rate of replenishable sand in coastal regulatory zone.

In a year, around 170 permits are given to remove sand to traditional sand excavators. Three boats fitted with GPS are allowed to remove sand in each sand bar.

To overcome leakage of royalty to the government, the district administration has brought the whole cycle of sand removal (excluding fish breeding season and monsoon), transportation and delivery on to the e-platform.

The district administration has adopted the most transparent, hassle-free mechanism for distribution of sand through the sand management app, the government said in the affidavit.

