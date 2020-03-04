Transport companies on fast mode to sanitise buses, trains

A day after a Bengaluru-based techie tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, road transport corporations rushed to sanitise their buses with anti-bacterial solutions while officials at Namma Metro sought advice from the Health department to ensure their commuters are not affected.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which caters to more than 30 lakh passengers every day, started fumigating its buses with anti-bacterial solutions.The KSRTC has 8,593 buses running 8,127 intra-state and inter-state trips every day from 83 divisions.

In a circular to its depot managers, the KSRTC said: “Passengers from different countries, different states and districts travel in our buses. Use a solution of Dettol and disinfectant liquid mixed with water to clean the interiors of the buses used by the passengers,” the corporation said.

The depot managers in the Bengaluru division were told to take extra care to get the buses cleaned before each trip.

Similar arrangements were afoot at Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), which carries close to 38 lakh passengers per day. The corporation issued circular to depots to clean the inside surfaces, including door handle, arm rest and bar handles with chlorine or alcohol-based disinfectants.

Metro’s additional caution

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which faces the challenge of preventing infection in its closed environments, has sought advice from the Department of Health regarding additional measures.

While the cleanliness in Namma Metro has been well recognised, the possibility of an infected passenger travelling in crowded trains has not been ignored by the officials.

“Metro coaches are cleaned every day. We have sought advice from the Health department regarding specific actions and precautions needed to be taken by BMRCL and Metro commuters. Those will be put in place promptly,” Namma Metro Managing Director Ajay Seth said.