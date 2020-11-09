Treat transgenders equally: Naveen Bhat

Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Naveen Bhat said that there is a need to create awareness among people on treating transgenders equally.

Speaking after inaugurating the district-level legal awareness workshop for gender minorities, the CEO said that ill-treatment towards gender minorities has led to several problems.

Transgenders should be treated with respect and dignity. All are equal before the law and minorities should be assured of legal facilities entitled for all. He stressed that the housing scheme facilities should be also available, since only five among the transgenders are given houses.

The CEO said henceforth the benefits of the scheme will be offered on priority, to the community people.

Resource person and member of the district Juvenile Justice Board, Amritakala said there are 85 gender minorities in the district and only a few of them have been registered.

Gender minorities are treated equally before law and they enjoy all legal rights including voting rights. The legal services authority is available for them to help in case they are traumatised. District Women and Child Welfare department inspector Chandrika elaborated about the Maitri scheme, training for self-employment, education facilities, among others. The department has several programmes to bring transgenders to the mainstream. Financial assistance for self-dependency is also assured, she added.