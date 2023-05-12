Tree falls on moving auto in Udupi; 2 dead

Tree falls on moving auto in Udupi; 2 dead

  May 12 2023
  • updated: May 12 2023, 15:18 ist
Two passengers, Pushpa (45), of Shirva Shantigudde, and her brother in law were killed Thursday late night at Kaup when a tree fell on moving autorickshaws.

Auto driven by Shareef was ferrying passengers from Kaup to Shirva, and auto driven by Dinesh was bound to Shirva from Kaup when the mishap occurred.

Both the deceased were travelling in the auto driven by Shareef.

Though the drivers from both the vehicles escaped unhurt, the autos have been completely damaged.

It took more than an hour to remove the injured from the damaged autorikshaw. 

