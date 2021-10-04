Trees, electricity poles uprooted, houses damaged due to rainfall in Mangaluru

Heavy rainfall damages trees, houses in Mangaluru

More than 100 areca nut trees and over 25 electricity poles were uprooted following the gusty wind

Rain coupled with gusty wind lashed various parts of the Dakshina Kannada district late on Saturday night. The downpour has resulted in damages in Kavala Mudoor and Badaga Kajekar in Bantwal taluk.

More than 100 areca nut trees and over 25 electricity poles were uprooted following the gusty wind. Over 200 rubber plants, owned by Ravi Salian, were damaged at Badaga Kajekar. The compound wall of a house was also damaged at Nayila. Several houses were damaged in Uli village.

The district received an average of 29.7 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. The DK district has received a total of 3,201.3 mm rainfall since January this year. A total of 743 houses have been damaged in the district since April

