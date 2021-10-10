Tremors felt in Gulbarga, Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 10 2021, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2021, 15:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A mild earthquake of 3.4 magnitude struck the areas surrounding Gadikeshwar in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district at 6.05 am on Sunday, an alert by the National Center for Seismology said.

Residents of Gadikeshwar, Kupanur, Halachera, Tegalatippi, Bhantanalli, Benakalli, Rayakod, Bhutapur, Chintapalli, Rudnur and other villages reportedly experienced tremors.

Karnataka
Gulbarga
Earthquake

