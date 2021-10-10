Tremors felt in Gulbarga, Karnataka

A mild earthquake of 3.4 magnitude struck the areas surrounding Gadikeshwar in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district at 6.05 am on Sunday, an alert by the National Center for Seismology said.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 10-10-2021, 06:05:25 IST, Lat: 16.97 & Long: 77.30, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Gulbarga, Karnataka, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/RQ553RRSeR pic.twitter.com/zksp6U8rbe
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 10, 2021
Residents of Gadikeshwar, Kupanur, Halachera, Tegalatippi, Bhantanalli, Benakalli, Rayakod, Bhutapur, Chintapalli, Rudnur and other villages reportedly experienced tremors.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings
Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?
How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states
Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll
Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey
Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views
Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK