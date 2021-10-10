Tremors felt in Gulbarga, Karnataka

A mild earthquake of 3.4 magnitude struck the areas surrounding Gadikeshwar in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district at 6.05 am on Sunday, an alert by the National Center for Seismology said.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 10-10-2021, 06:05:25 IST, Lat: 16.97 & Long: 77.30, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Gulbarga, Karnataka, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/RQ553RRSeR pic.twitter.com/zksp6U8rbe — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 10, 2021

Residents of Gadikeshwar, Kupanur, Halachera, Tegalatippi, Bhantanalli, Benakalli, Rayakod, Bhutapur, Chintapalli, Rudnur and other villages reportedly experienced tremors.

