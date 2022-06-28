Tremors felt in Karnataka's Kodagu, Sullia

Tremors were experienced in various parts of Kodagu district and also in parts of Sullia on Tuesday.

Tremors were experienced in Madikeri, Napoklu, Kukkunda, Kadu, Ballamavati, Dabbadka, Peraje, Karike, Bhagamandala around 7:45 am on Tuesday. This is the third tremor that was being experienced by the people in Kodagu in the month of June. Several households have experienced shaking of vessels.

Reacting to the incident, Ananya Vasudev of Kodagu district disaster management authority said that tremor was experienced for five seconds. The issue has been brought to the notice of the KSNDMC. People need not panic.

Several places in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada too experienced tremors on Tuesday. This is the second tremor being experienced in this month.

On experiencing shaking vessels and furniture, many have come out of their houses. Even the asbesto sheets shook for a fraction of second.

Sullia, Sampaje, Goonadka, Guthigar experienced tremors. It may be recalled that several villages in Sullia had experienced tremor on June 25 and the intensity of the tremor was 2.7 in Richter scale.