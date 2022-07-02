Tremors reported once again in Sullia in Karnataka

Various parts of Sullia in Dakshina Kannada experienced mild tremors on Saturday.

An earthquake of 1.8 magnitude on Richter Scale was epicentred 1.3-km west of Doddakumeri Gram Panchayat in Sullia taluk at 1:21 pm. Residents in Sampaje, Goonadka, Thodikana, Kundadu, Peraje, Pathukunja have reported the experiencing of tremors.