Tremors reported once again in Sullia in Karnataka

Residents in Sampaje, Goonadka, Thodikana, Kundadu, Peraje, Pathukunja have reported the experiencing of tremors

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 02 2022, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 17:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Various parts of Sullia in Dakshina Kannada experienced mild tremors on Saturday.

An earthquake of 1.8 magnitude on Richter Scale was epicentred 1.3-km west of Doddakumeri Gram Panchayat in Sullia taluk at 1:21 pm. Residents in Sampaje, Goonadka, Thodikana, Kundadu, Peraje, Pathukunja have reported the experiencing of tremors.

Sullia
Karnataka
Karnataka News
India News
Dakshina Kannada

