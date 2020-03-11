Tribal woman delivers in Forest dept vehicle

A tribal woman underwent labour in a Forest department vehicle, on the premises of the district hospital, here, on Tuesday.

Madamma, belonging to Soliga tribe, delivered a stillborn baby. She is a resident of Boothani hamlet, K Gudi Range, Biligiri Ranga Tiger Reserve. Madamma was nine months pregnant and developed labour pain on Tuesday afternoon. When an ambulance was not available, the family members requested the Forest department officials to help them, by providing a department vehicle. The officials immediately sent a Safari jeep to their hamlet.

The safari vehicle took Madamma to the hospital, but she delivered exactly when the vehicle came to a halt in front of the emergency ward. She was rushed to the emergency unit, but the male baby was stillborn. Dr Krishnaprasad said, “The woman delivered on the premises of the hospital in the vehicle. But, the baby was stillborn. The woman is healthy.”