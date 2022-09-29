Tribal youth trampled to death by trained jumbo

A 24-year-old daily wager was crushed to death by a trained elephant near tribal colony in Dubare, Kodagu district, on Thursday.

The deceased, Basappa, belonged to Jenu Kuruba community from vulnerable tribal group. He hailed from the tribal colony in Dubare.

As is the practice, the trained elephants in the camp are allowed to graze in nearby forests. At around 8 am, Basappa had stepped into the forest to defecate in open. However, Nanjunda, on seeing Basappa, chased him. The latter while attempting to flee from the angry elephant he fell down and and was crushed by the jumbo.

A severely injured Basappa was rushed to the community health centre in Siddapura. But he was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the hospital. Another resident, who had accompanied Basappa, managed to escape.

According to sources in forest department, elephants without the mahouts by their side turn hostile and attack strangers.

DCF (Madikeri Division) Poovaiah, ACF A A Gopal, Kushalnagar RFO Shivaram among others visited the spot. Based on the complaint from Basappa’s wife Vidya, Siddapura police have registered a case.

Basappa is survived by his mother, wife, a five-year-old daughter and a four-month-old baby girl.

Lack of toilet

Of the total Rs 7.5 lakh compensation amount, the forest officials handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the victim’s family.

Many residents in the colony said Basappa would have been alive if he had not gone to defecate in the forest. Ironically, Siddapura Gram Panchayat, which includes Dubare tribal colony, had declared itself open defecation-free and had also won Gandhi Grama award.

Residents expressed anger at officials of Integrated tribal development project for not releasing funds to build toilets.