Truck driver fined Rs 75K for feeding jumbo in TN forest

Gayathri G R, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Dec 06 2022, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 03:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo B H Shivakumar

The forest department has imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on a truck driver who fed sugarcane to a wild jumbo near Hasanuru under Satyamangala tiger reserve in Tamil Nadu.

The incident is said to have occurred on December 3. The driver is Siddaraju from Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru district.

According to a press release from the Tamil Nadu forest department, a sugarcane-laden lorry was found parked on the road around three km from Karepallam checkpost.

The forest department personnel, who were on a patrol, saw the truck carrying a bundle of sugarcane.

Upon questioning, the driver told them that he had fed sugarcane to a wild jumbo. As per the directions of the higher officials, a criminal case was filed against Siddaraju. A fine of Rs 75,000 was collected and the case was closed, the release said.  

It is a violation of norms to stop vehicles in the reserve forest and feed wild animals.

It is common for wild jumbos to stop sugarcane-laden lorries on the road that pass through Satyamangalam tiger reserve, adjoining border with Karnataka in Chamarajanagar district and feed on the cane. At times, the jumbos impede vehicular movement also.   

