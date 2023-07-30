Truck loaded with tomatoes worth Rs 21 lakh goes missing

A truck laden with tomatoes worth Rs 21 lakh has gone missing. The truck was on its way from Kolar to Jaipur in Rajasthan.

The produce belongs to Munireddy of SVT Traders, Kolar and it left the city on July 27. The driver of the vehicle was in contact with Munireddy till 8.30 PM on July 29. At that time the truck had crossed the Bhopal tollgate. But, subsequently, the lorry driver was not reachable and worried trader has lodged a complaint with the Kolar police.

Also Read | Magicpin starts selling tomatoes for Rs 70 per kg through ONDC partners

The police are checking whether the truck has met with any accident or is a network issue is affecting contact. Kolar police are also trying to contact the local police in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, a 15-kg tomato box was auctioned for Rs 2,200 in the Kolar market on Sunday.