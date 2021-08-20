Truck terminal to come up at Baikampady

A full-fledged truck terminal will come up on NMPT land at Baikampady on the outskirts of Mangaluru, said D Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal Ltd president D S Veeraiah.

"There is a need for setting up a truck terminal in each district. There are five truck terminals including at Yashvanthpura, Dasapura, Hosapere, and Mysuru. Facilities for the sale of spare parts, clinic, rooms, stalls, toilets, and police outpost have been arranged at these truck terminals. A similar truck terminal is needed in Mangaluru," he told mediapersons.

The parking of lorries, trucks by the side of the highway has been resulting in accidents. Mangaluru is developing in terms of industries and business. The truck terminal should have come up in Mangaluru. However, owing to lack of land, there was delay in the process. Now, the land belonging to NMPT will be used for constructing the terminal at Baikampady, he added.

Veeraiah said that he will discuss with the transport minister about banning the parking of heavy vehicles, trucks, lorries by the side of the road.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that a detailed project report will be sent to the Corporation within a month. The issue of whether constructing truck terminal on PPP mode or through D Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal Ltd will be discussed. The truck terminal at Baikampady will be helpful for those travelling on NH 66. There are plans to set up another truck terminal on NH 75 near Uppinangady and four to five truck bays in the district. There are also plans to set up a terminal on Mangaluru-Mysuru highway on NH 275 as well, explained the DC.