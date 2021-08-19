Trucks carrying Sonu Sood's oxygen plant reach Ullal

Multi-axel trucks carrying actor Sonu Sood's oxygen plant were accorded a grand reception by residents in Ullal on Thursday.

Responding to MLA U T Khader's appeal, Sonu Sood had promised to set up an oxygen plant at Community Health centre in Ullal. On August 8, Sonu Sood had tweeted that the trucks with his oxygen plant had left for Mangaluru.

Sources in district administration said Sonu Sood foundation was setting up the oxygen plant in Ullal CHC premises at a total cost of Rs 64 lakh. The district administration was pitching in 20 per cent of its share which was around Rs 12.88 lakh. Work on setting up the plant will begin from Friday, sources added.