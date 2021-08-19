Trucks carrying Sonu Sood's oxygen plant reach Ullal

Trucks carrying Sonu Sood's oxygen plant reach Ullal

Sources in district administration said Sonu Sood foundation was setting up the oxygen plant in Ullal CHC premises at a total cost of Rs 64 lakh

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 19 2021, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 14:21 ist
Credit: Special arrangement

Multi-axel trucks carrying actor Sonu Sood's oxygen plant were accorded a grand reception by residents in Ullal on Thursday.

Responding to MLA U T Khader's appeal, Sonu Sood had promised to set up an oxygen plant at Community Health centre in Ullal. On August 8, Sonu Sood had tweeted that the trucks with his oxygen plant had left for Mangaluru. 

Sources in district administration said Sonu Sood foundation was setting up the oxygen plant in Ullal CHC premises at a total cost of Rs 64 lakh. The district administration was pitching in 20 per cent of its share which was around Rs 12.88 lakh. Work on setting up the plant will begin from Friday, sources added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
oxygen
Sonu Sood
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Malaysia's king looks to end political turmoil

Malaysia's king looks to end political turmoil

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

'Reduced mortality in Delta-infected vaccinated people'

'Reduced mortality in Delta-infected vaccinated people'

Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani

Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s

From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s

'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'

'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

DH Toon | US President Joe Biden's Afghanistan crisis

DH Toon | US President Joe Biden's Afghanistan crisis

Butterflies are pretty, and poisonous too, here's why

Butterflies are pretty, and poisonous too, here's why

 