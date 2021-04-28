Tulsidas Hospital to isolate Covid-19 infected persons

With cases of Covid-19 going out of control in Mysuru, the city will get an additional 100-bed hospital to treat the patients. The works, to convert the renovated Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Maternity Hospital, are under progress and are likely to be completed in a few days.

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar, who inspected the works, said, “The hospital is being converted in association with Kaveri Hospital, under the leadership of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA Chairman H V Rajeev.”

A total of 100 oxygenated beds will be arranged at the hospital. The authorities concerned are working day and night, to establish the facility. Necessary equipment have arrived and 50% of the facilities will be provided by MUDA. The hospital will be ready within a few days, he said.

Somashekar said, “At present, facilities to establish 70 oxygenated beds are in place and the capacity will be increased to 100 beds.”

He said, “The state government has sent 20 Dura cylinders to the district. We have demanded for additional 100 ventilators, which will be received soon. The government has already sanctioned the ventilators.”

Somashekar said, “Private hospitals have demanded for Remdesivir and 998 Remdesivir vials have been sanctioned. The medicine will reach the district soon. Mysuru is receiving the highest medicine in the state, after Bengaluru.”

The minister said that the people need not pay an additional amount for Remdesivir and the district has sufficient medicine. He warned of action against the misuse of medicine for money. There are sufficient beds, ventilators, oxygen and medicines.

People need not be afraid over Covid deaths. We are receiving patients from Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu under critical conditions. Thus, a few deaths are reported. We have taken all measures to contain the spread of Covid and to treat the infected, he said.

“Suttur Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami has agreed to give 100 oxygen beds. JSS Hospital has already given 28 beds and remaining will be arranged in two days,” he said.

“The district administration has convened another meeting with private hospital heads in connection with Covid management. The private hospitals are supportive and have reserved 50% beds for Covid patients as per the protocol. But again, the authorities will be requested for further support,” he said.

MP Pratap Simha, Additional Deputy Commissioner B S Manjunatha Swamy, MUDA Commissioner D B Natesh and Dr Chandrashekar were present.