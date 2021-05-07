Tumakuru man turns his building into Covid care centre

Amid the fear and uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 second wave, there are bright spots in the fight against the pandemic. Here’s a gentleman who is nursing hope amid despair.

In a heart-warming gesture, former president of Tumakuru district wakf board and Congress leader Iqbal Ahmed has turned his building into a Covid care centre.

Ahmed, under the banner of Like-minded Organisations Forum, has readied a makeshift 50-bed hospital. This includes 25 oxygen beds. His Salaam hospital will provide free treatment to needy Covid patients.

“Covid patients with mild and moderate symptoms will be provided free treatment at Salaam hospital. Our men will stay in touch with the patients. They will make arrangements for oxygen, if the patient’s condition worsens and admit them to the designated Covid hospital, if required,” Iqbal Ahmed told DH.

Services of doctors Imtiyaz, Mudasir, Asgar Baig, Imran and Amin Obaid will be available at the facility. The Covid care centre is manned by four nurses and 15 volunteers who had served in fever clinics.

Ahmed said that philanthropists Abdul Hafeez, Mudasir Ahmed Rubi and Jamaat members Mohammad Asif and Mukurram Sayed have been helpful in running the Covid care centre.

He has set up helplines for the benefit of the general public. For any Covid-related assistance contact: 77952-63312 & 77952-93312.