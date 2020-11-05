Tungabhadra Pushkara Mela from Nov 20 to Dec 1

Tungabhadra Pushkara Mela from November 20 to December 1

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 05 2020, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 23:15 ist

Mantralaya Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt pontiff Sri Subudhendra Theertha Swami said that Tungabhadra Nadi Pushkara Mela will be held from November 20 to December 1.

Addressing a press conference at Mantralaya Mutt, he said all arrangements are being made at the bathing ghats of the Tungabhadra river for the
devotees. 

He said 25,000 devotees are expected to take a holy bath in the Pushkara Punya Kala from 6 am to 6 pm every day. The mutt’s lodges have been readied for the devotees. Food and drinking water would be provided to them, he added.

The seer said the devotees need not panic about the coronavirus. But they should maintain social distancing, wear masks, and follow sanitisation rules of the mutt. Andhra Pradesh police will control the crowds on the banks of the river, he said. 

He said the mutt saw an income loss of Rs 67 crore due to the lockdown. But the devotees are giving donations now, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mantralaya
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

Harris's ancestral village in TN gears up for good news

Harris's ancestral village in TN gears up for good news

'Air pollution increases risk of mortality from Covid'

'Air pollution increases risk of mortality from Covid'

North Korea bans smoking. Can Kim Jong Un quit, too?

North Korea bans smoking. Can Kim Jong Un quit, too?

 