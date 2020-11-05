Tungabhadra Pushkara Mela from November 20 to December 1

Mantralaya Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt pontiff Sri Subudhendra Theertha Swami said that Tungabhadra Nadi Pushkara Mela will be held from November 20 to December 1.

Addressing a press conference at Mantralaya Mutt, he said all arrangements are being made at the bathing ghats of the Tungabhadra river for the

devotees.

He said 25,000 devotees are expected to take a holy bath in the Pushkara Punya Kala from 6 am to 6 pm every day. The mutt’s lodges have been readied for the devotees. Food and drinking water would be provided to them, he added.

The seer said the devotees need not panic about the coronavirus. But they should maintain social distancing, wear masks, and follow sanitisation rules of the mutt. Andhra Pradesh police will control the crowds on the banks of the river, he said.

He said the mutt saw an income loss of Rs 67 crore due to the lockdown. But the devotees are giving donations now, he added.