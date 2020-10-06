Tusker dies after coming into contact with live wire on farmland; land owner absconding

A tusker was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire on the fence around tomato crop on a farmland at Kurubarahundi, Onkar wildlife range, under Bandipur National Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk on Tuesday.

The elephant is said to be around 16 years old. It died of electrocution on the land belonging to Dasanaiah, who is currently absconding.

As the elephant trenches are closed due to heavy rain, elephants are straying into villages in search of food. To prevent the wild animals from destroying the crops, the farmer had illegally drawn power to the fence, which killed the jumbo.

Begur police, Forest department and Cesc officials visited the spot.