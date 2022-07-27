Tusker enters residential school in Karnataka's Yelandur

A lone tusked elephant strayed into the premises of Morarji Desai Residential School at Biligiri Rangana Betta (B R Hills), in the early hours of Wednesday, creating panic among the students and the staff.

The employees of the school who spotted the tusker immediately alerted the forest department.

The wild animal entered the school campus after damaging the solar fence behind the institution. The elephant was seen roaming on the premises for a while before the forest department drove it away.

Sources said that the tusker was frequently spotted near the gate and roaming around the residential school. It had even damaged the gate a few days ago. On Wednesday, it entered the school premises after damaging the solar fence.

This incident has made the parents of the students studying at the school quite anxious about the safety of their wards.