Tusker found electrocuted in Kodagu

An autopsy of the elephant was conducted before burying it.

DHNS
DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  • Jul 30 2023, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 04:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A tusker was found electrocuted after it came in contact with an illegal electric fence at a plantation in Kambibane village near Suntikoppa in Kodagu district. The carcass was found on Sunday.

The male elephant, aged around 20 years, had strayed into the plantation belonging to Uday Kumar. Kumar had allegedly illegally provided power connection to the wire fence on his plantation.

Also Read | Odisha plans to tag radio collar on jumbos to reduce man-elephant conflict

After the incident came to light, Kumar and his son Gagan have absconded. Cases have been registered against them. An autopsy of the elephant was conducted before burying it, said Elephant Task Force Deputy Conservator of Forests Poovaiah.

Karnataka
Kodagu
elephants

