Tusker found electrocuted in Kodagu

A tusker was found electrocuted after it came in contact with an illegal electric fence at a plantation in Kambibane village near Suntikoppa in Kodagu district. The carcass was found on Sunday.

The male elephant, aged around 20 years, had strayed into the plantation belonging to Uday Kumar. Kumar had allegedly illegally provided power connection to the wire fence on his plantation.

After the incident came to light, Kumar and his son Gagan have absconded. Cases have been registered against them. An autopsy of the elephant was conducted before burying it, said Elephant Task Force Deputy Conservator of Forests Poovaiah.