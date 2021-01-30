Tusker uses same path to reach Bhagamandala every year

Tusker uses same path to reach Bhagamandala every year

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Jan 30 2021, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 10:57 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Since last many years, a lone tusker has been using the same path from Kadaba to reach Bhagamandala in Kodagu, and returns to Kadaba, during a particular time of the year.

People saw the lone tusker leaving for Bhagamandala by crossing Peraje on Thursday. The tusker does not harm anyone during the journey. For the last five years, it has been using the same path. 

The elephant, spotted in the forests at Kombaru in Kadaba taluk, passes through Pulikukku, Panja, Kukkujadka, Ubaradka, Mithoor, Poomale forests and reaches  Shastavu temple in Peraje. Through Peraje, it reaches Karike Patti forest in Bhagamandala, and after two days, returns to Kombaru using the same path. 

Once the tusker leaves Kombaru, the villagers from nearby areas inform others to remove hurdles like the fence on the route of the elephant.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bhagamandala
Karnataka
Kodagu

What's Brewing

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Elon Musk, GameStop and the CEO as internet troll

Elon Musk, GameStop and the CEO as internet troll

How 'Roaring Kitty' and his friends roiled the markets

How 'Roaring Kitty' and his friends roiled the markets

Flying cars airport of the future to land in England

Flying cars airport of the future to land in England

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

 