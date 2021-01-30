Tusker uses same path to reach Bhagamandala every year

Since last many years, a lone tusker has been using the same path from Kadaba to reach Bhagamandala in Kodagu, and returns to Kadaba, during a particular time of the year.

People saw the lone tusker leaving for Bhagamandala by crossing Peraje on Thursday. The tusker does not harm anyone during the journey. For the last five years, it has been using the same path.

The elephant, spotted in the forests at Kombaru in Kadaba taluk, passes through Pulikukku, Panja, Kukkujadka, Ubaradka, Mithoor, Poomale forests and reaches Shastavu temple in Peraje. Through Peraje, it reaches Karike Patti forest in Bhagamandala, and after two days, returns to Kombaru using the same path.

Once the tusker leaves Kombaru, the villagers from nearby areas inform others to remove hurdles like the fence on the route of the elephant.