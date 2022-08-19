Two AK-47 rifles go missing from ITBP training centre in Karnataka

Two AK-47 rifles, issued by Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at Halbhavi camp in the taluk, have gone missing on the intervening night of August 16 and 17.

ITBP is conducting its 48th pre-induction training for deployment in anti-naxal operations from July 29.

Two AK-47 rifles had been issued on a permanent basis as personnel weapons to Rajesh Kumar and Sandeep Meena. These two weapons were stolen from the third floor of the men's barrack probably on the intervening night of August 16 and 17.

According to the eyewitnesses and roommates, Manish Puneetha and Mohammad Aslam, both the weapons were seen up to 1.40 am on August 17.

Search operation in the campus area did not yield results and all four personnel were interrogated. Efforts are still going on to trace the missing weapons.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) P V Sneha and other senior police officials visited the spot and inspected the barrack. Kakati police are investigating.