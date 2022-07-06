Two arrested for killing python in Karnataka

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 06 2022, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 21:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two men who had killed a python by tying it to the door of the Aranya Samithi office building at Kolthige village in Puttur taluk have been arrested.

The arrested were identified as Dhananjaya (38) and Jaya (38) from Shediguri in Kolthige. The duo had caught a python that had come near their house. Later, they had tied it to the lock of the door building of the forest department.

The forest officials, under the guidance of DCF Dinesh Kumar and ACF Cariappa, arrested the duo. Both Dhananjaya and Jaya were remanded to judicial custody for a fortnight after being produced in court.

