Two arrested for strewing nails on road leading to Datta Peetha in Karnataka

K'taka: Nails strewed on road to Datta Peetha; 2 held

PTI
PTI, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Dec 16 2022, 20:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 20:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two people have been arrested for allegedly strewing nails on the road leading to Datta Peetha during the recently held Datta Jayanti here with an aim to create trouble for pilgrims, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Shahbaz (29) and Wahid Hussain (21), both residents of Dubai Nagar in the district headquarters town of Chikkamagaluru. According to Chikkamagaluru District Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth, people had complained that there were lots of small nails strewn on the road for three kilometres from Kaimara check-post to Datta Peetha during the festival held between December 6 and 8.

The police registered a case on their own and started investigation, the officer said and added that Shahbaz and Hussain from Chikkamagaluru were arrested. During preliminary interrogation, the duo revealed that they saw people celebrating the festival in a grand way by putting out posters and banners, Prashanth said.

"Since people were celebrating Datta Jayanti in a grand manner, they (accused) thought this should not happen. They decided to strew nails which will puncture the tyres of vehicles and disrupt vehicular movement. They wanted vehicles to stop and the pilgrims to suffer," she explained.

Chikkamagaluru
Karnataka News
Karnataka

