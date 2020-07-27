Two arrested for submitting fake documents to bank

The police arrested two persons including a doctor, for submitting fake documents to avail loan from the bank.

The arrested are Dr. Rineta Sonia D'Souza (37) of Salmara in Tenkabettu and Vijay Kotari (42) of Chitrapadi. On July 3, Rineta had approached Bank of Baroda, Moodabettu branch claiming that she was serving as a doctor cum professor at Kasturba Hospital and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and was earning Rs 2,66,000 per month. She had sought a loan for 7.80 lakh to purchase a car. She had also sought a loan of Rs 16 lakh for her brother Akash D'Souza to purchase a car.

She had even submitted a payslip from May 15, 2019, to July 2, 2020, along with IT Returns of 2017-18 and 2018-19 along with the price list of the vehicle to be purchased, on July 13. The bank manager inturn had verified the authenticity of the payslip with MAHE and found that she was not working at MAHE. Accordingly, Bank Manager Alwyn D'Souza filed a complaint at Kaup Police Station on submitting fake documents, to avail loan.

The police arrested Rineta, who later informed the police that Vijay Kotari had helped her create fake documents. Based on the information given by her, the police arrested Kotari and seized a laptop used for creating fake documents, said the police.