Two arrested in Karnataka BJP worker's murder case

Two persons have been arrested in a murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka's Bellare.
Two accused have been identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor and Shafiq (27) from Bellare.
"Till now, 15 people have been questioned, out of which two people have been arrested," Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagwan told ANI. The officer added that they are probing the possibility of a Kerala registration vehicle being used in the incident. Bhagwan clarified that the report of one Hindu activist Yatish being arrested was far from truth.
District VHP president Sunil alleged that seven Muslim youth had been detained for questioning.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham
110 villages’ 3-year wait for Cauvery water continues
Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases
Alarm as Earth hits 'Overshoot Day' on July 28: NGOs
DH Toon | Who needs bulldozers when you have majority?
Global fight against HIV stalls amid resource crunch