Two arrested in Karnataka BJP worker's murder case

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 28 2022, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 14:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons have been arrested in a murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka's Bellare. 

Two accused have been identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor and Shafiq (27) from Bellare.

"Till now, 15 people have been questioned, out of which two people have been arrested," Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagwan told ANI. The officer added that they are probing the possibility of a Kerala registration vehicle being used in the incident. Bhagwan clarified that the report of one Hindu activist Yatish being arrested was far from truth.

District VHP president Sunil alleged that seven Muslim youth had been detained for questioning.

More to follow...

